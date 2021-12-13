Dyson workers asked to continue office working

Dyson said it was asking ‘select groups’ to come into the office

August Graham
Monday 13 December 2021 16:47
Billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson has been critical of home working in the past (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson has been critical of home working in the past (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
(PA Media)

Electronics manufacturer Dyson has asked its researchers and IT staff to come into the office, despite a recent change in Government guidance which asks for employees to work from home where possible.

The company said it needed to ensure that some of its workers were still coming into their place of work.

It cited “practical, confidentiality and security reasons”.

The statement came as the Guardian revealed that workers in the firm’s research, IT, security, development, commercial and estates management departments, and some others, were being asked to come to work.

However others – including those in the chief executive’s office and financial, legal, communications and human resources workers – will be allowed to work from home.

Recommended

These workers might however be asked to come into work if it is seen as necessary to collaborate with others, according to an internal letter seen by the newspaper.

In a statement to the paper, Dyson said: “The latest Government guidance states that employees ‘should continue to go into work’ if they need to access equipment or complete their role in person.

“Dyson is asking select groups to continue attending our campuses for practical, confidentiality and security reasons; and others may work at home.

“We have gone beyond the Government’s guidance throughout the crisis to keep our people safe – introducing mandatory mask-wearing long before the guidance required it, and these measures have remained in force since.”

The firm’s billionaire founder, Sir James Dyson has long been a critic of working from home.

In August, he wrote: “Glib statements from ministers about home-working being ‘here to stay’ show a lack of understanding of the detrimental impact that it is having. Where is their output-based evidence?

“We risk creating a two-tier workforce with those at home becoming less and less effective, leaving those diligently attending the workplace to drive the business forward.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in