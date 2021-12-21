GB News launches radio channel to ‘shake up’ traditional media

New breakfast hosts Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster will be the first to present on the dual service.

Ellie Iorizzo
Tuesday 21 December 2021 15:36
New breakfast hosts Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster will be the first to present on the dual service when their television programme airs on January 4 (GB News)
New breakfast hosts Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster will be the first to present on the dual service when their television programme airs on January 4 (GB News)
(PA Media)

GB News will launch a radio channel in the new year to turn “traditional media on its head.”

The channel will introduce new programmes and several new presenters alongside a ground-breaking move to launch GB News Radio, a DAB radio service, in 2022.

New breakfast hosts Eamonn Holmes who replaces broadcaster Simon McCoy, and Isabel Webster will be the first to present on the dual service when their television programme airs on January 4.

GB News will become the UK’s only broadcaster to simulcast its entire output live on both radio and television nationally.

Recommended

Chief executive officer Angelos Frangopoulos has said the changes were the first of many for 2022.

“With radio, we’re turning traditional media on its head because everyone will be able to continue with the same channel whether they’re at home, travelling, or at work,” he said.

“We set out to innovate and shake up news media and that’s what we’re doing, whether it’s on mass reach television and DAB radio, online, apps, live on YouTube or digital platforms, GB News will be wherever audiences want us to be.”

We set out to innovate and shake up news media and that’s what we’re doing.

Angelos Frangopoulos

Having launched in June with seven daily shows, GB News has doubled its programming.

In the new year, journalist Anne Diamond will co-present weekend breakfast with Stephen Dixon, making her GB News debut on Dan Wootton’s programme on Tuesday, it was announced.

Colin Brazier will anchor a new two-hour Drivetime programme on weekdays and Alex Phillips will host the 2pm weekday programme We Need to Talk About…, building on the franchise she has already created within her show.

Meanwhile, the weekend afternoon programme Alastair Stewart And Friends will air three days a week.

Recommended

The channel’s recently introduced Headliners, featuring a panel of British comedians discussing the next day’s newspapers, will become a seven-night offering, GB News announced.

Also in the new year, Darren Grimes will present Real Britain at weekends, a new religious affairs programme will be hosted by Calvin Robinson, and Inaya Folarin Iman returns to host The Discussion at 3pm on Sundays.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in