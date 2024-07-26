Three children who died in house fire are ‘missed beyond measure’, parents say

Support truly

The three children who died in an east London house fire are “loved beyond words and missed beyond measure”, their parents said, as they were named for the first time.

The blaze broke out in the family home in Napier Road, East Ham, just after 8.32am on July 13.

They children have been named as 13-year-old boy Nakash Malik, 11-year-old girl Aayat Malik and seven-year-old boy Muhammad Hanan Malik.

Aayat Malik who died in a fire in east London (Metropolitan Police/PA) ( PA Media )

Their parents, Khurram Malik and Naumana Gul Khan, said: “Your lives were a blessing, your memory a treasure.

“You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Muhammad Hanan Mali who died in a fire in east London (Metropolitan Police/PA) ( PA Media )

“May you rest in peace in God’s heaven.”

Metropolitan Police officers continue to investigate the cause of the fire alongside London Fire Brigade colleagues.

Nakash Malik who died in a fire (Metropolitan Police/PA) ( PA Media )

The force said at this stage there is no evidence to indicate suspicious circumstances.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze, which damaged the ground floor and half of the first floor of the terraced house.