Chelsea Pensioner enjoys surprise flight in Second World War Spitfire

A Chelsea Pensioner enjoyed a surprise flight in a Spitfire during an event for military veterans.

Pensioner Mike Smith flew in the rear of one of two Second World War Spitfires flying over Sussex after taking off from the Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar.

The surprise flight was part of an event organised by Taxi Charity for Military Veterans for 20 men who had fought in the Second World War.

The veterans were treated to a performance from the D-Day Darlings choir and a light buffet lunch before watching the two historic warplanes take to the skies.

Mr Smith was joined in the air by businessman Johnny Gallagher, one of the charity’s ambassadors, who covered the cost of the event.