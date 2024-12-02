Retired police dog rescues missing man on first walk after major surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A retired police dog who was on his first walk since recovering from major surgery to remove two tumours rescued a vulnerable man after locating him in woods.

Bear, a German Shepherd, was being walked by his owner Julia Pope, a former police officer, in the Eastbourne area of East Sussex when he sensed the presence of the man who was actually a missing person being searched for by police.

The dog, who was celebrating his 12th birthday on the day of the incident, November 28, then took Ms Pope to the missing man.

Ms Pope said: “This was his first proper walk since his surgery and we thought it would be a gentle wander but then it ended up being quite dramatic.

“Bear went into work mode, he suddenly stopped and started indicating towards an area of dense undergrowth – and then dragged us to it, where he located and alerted us to a vulnerable man.

“The man was confused, wet, cold and had fallen over, and was unable to get up unaided. I’m not sure he would have survived the night as it was extremely cold and almost dark at that point with no-one else in the vicinity.

“The area was off the beaten track and would be very easy to get lost in, especially in the dark.

“Unbeknownst to us, the man was a vulnerable missing person who officers had been searching for without any success.

It’s an amazing stroke of luck really that we were in the right place at the right time - two former police officers and a retired police dog Owner Julia Pope

“We were able to assist the man back to an area where we could co-ordinate with police officers who had been searching for him and thankfully reunite with him with his family, with Bear leading the way back.

“It’s an amazing stroke of luck really that we were in the right place at the right time – two former police officers and a retired police dog.”

Ms Pope adopted Bear in 2020 after he retired but his keeper was unable to keep him.

The retired police dog (RPD) continues to work as a well-being and trauma support dog for police staff and is supported by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation.

The charity, which rehabilitates, protects and supports working and retired police dogs, supported Bear and his owners last summer when he lost the use of his rear legs and was struggling to walk.

RPD Bear is a true hero – his training and instinct kicked in and he managed to lead his owners, who are former police officers themselves, to this vulnerable man who needed urgent help ... Even in his retirement, he’s still saving lives Thin Blue Paw trustee Kieran Stanbridge

He needed an emergency MRI and surgery to treat four herniated discs in his spine, thought to have been caused by his years of strenuous work as a police dog.

Bear then underwent surgery after two benign tumours were spotted in a scan two weeks ago.

Thin Blue Paw trustee Kieran Stanbridge said: “RPD Bear is a true hero – his training and instinct kicked in and he managed to lead his owners, who are former police officers themselves, to this vulnerable man who needed urgent help.

“Thanks to Bear, the man received the help he needed from local officers; even in his retirement, he’s still saving lives.”