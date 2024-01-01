Shoppers baffled by supermarkets selling Easter eggs

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shoppers have taken to social media to express their shock at seeing Easter eggs on supermarket shelves days after Christmas.

The seasonal chocolate staple has already appeared in supermarkets – almost four months before the big day.

Co-op appears to be one of those stacking shelves with Easter eggs already.

Ben Pedley shared a picture of eggs in a Co-op, in Barton-Under-Needwood in Staffordshire, to X, formerly Twitter, on New Year’s Eve.

A caption read: “Not even 2024 yet and already @coopuk has Easter Eggs for sale!”

The same day, Andy Jupe posted about seeing Easter eggs in a Co-op in Bilton, Rugby, saying: “Dear co-op. Seriously! Easter eggs!

“Its New Year’s Eve!”

Other supermarkets selling Easter eggs include Tesco, with X user Matt Hill posting on December 28: “Anyone for an Easter egg.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “It’s still a few weeks until customers are able to choose from our full range of Easter products.

“However, we know some of our customers like to buy their eggs early so we have started selling a small selection in some of our stores.”

PA has contacted the Co-op for comment.