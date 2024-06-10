In Pictures: Davey braves roller coaster as Starmer meets young voters of future

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

It was a roller coaster of a day for Sir Ed Davey who braved the rides at Thorpe Park after launching the Liberal Democrats’ manifesto, as the General Election campaign trail continued on Monday.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson visited a nursery in Nuneaton where they were held to account by toddling voters of the future as the party unveiled its plans for childcare.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Horsham, West Sussex grabbing a cuppa with the locals as he said he hoped the public would forgive him for leaving D-Day events early, and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage launched the party’s economic policy in Westminster.