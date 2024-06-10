Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Davey braves roller coaster as Starmer meets young voters of future

Sir Ed Davey’s thrill-seeking antics were back in play as the General Election campaign continued on Monday.

Pa
Monday 10 June 2024 16:23
From rubber rings to roller coasters: Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey during a visit to Thorpe Park in Chertsey, Surrey, while on the General Election campaign trail (Lucy North/PA)
From rubber rings to roller coasters: Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey during a visit to Thorpe Park in Chertsey, Surrey, while on the General Election campaign trail (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

It was a roller coaster of a day for Sir Ed Davey who braved the rides at Thorpe Park after launching the Liberal Democrats’ manifesto, as the General Election campaign trail continued on Monday.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson visited a nursery in Nuneaton where they were held to account by toddling voters of the future as the party unveiled its plans for childcare.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Horsham, West Sussex grabbing a cuppa with the locals as he said he hoped the public would forgive him for leaving D-Day events early, and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage launched the party’s economic policy in Westminster.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in