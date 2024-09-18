Sir Ed Davey announces new 33-member Commons front bench

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has unveiled his new 33-member front bench, who he said would “stand up for our communities every day on the issues that matter most”.

The new line-up has left a Liberal Democrat back bench comprising 39 MPs – more than twice the size of the party’s representation in Parliament before July’s general election, when they had 15 MPs.

The leader unveiled the new front bench after a four-day conference in Brighton, where he said in a keynote speech on Tuesday: “It will fall to us to be the responsible opposition that any government needs – an essential role in our democracy, and a role that today’s Conservative Party simply cannot fulfil.”

On his new team, Sir Ed said: “My new front bench will champion the people’s priorities, ensuring we hold the new Government to account as a responsible opposition.

“I am humbled by the result of the general election and the millions of voters who put their trust in the Liberal Democrats, including many for the first time.

“We will stand up for our communities every day on the issues that matter most, fixing health and care services, tackling the cost-of- living crisis and protecting our precious environment.

“I am so proud of my entire team of 72 Liberal Democrat MPs who will serve as strong local champions in Westminster as we clean up the mess left by the Conservative government.”

Sir Ed has remained the leader of his party, with Daisy Cooper, the MP for St Albans in Hertfordshire, as his deputy.

Ms Cooper, who was previously the party’s health and social care spokesperson, has become the Liberal Democrats’ Treasury spokeswoman, ahead of Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first budget since taking on the role, due on October 30.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has taken on Ms Cooper’s former role, and the party has unveiled a series of new health spokespeople comprising Jess Brown-Fuller (Chichester) for hospitals and primary care, Alison Bennett (Mid Sussex) for care and carers, and Danny Chambers (Winchester) for mental health.

During the election campaign earlier this year, Sir Ed said his team had “put health and care at the heart” of its manifesto.

Asked about the October budget, the party leader told the PA news agency on Monday: “I think NHS and care are absolutely critical, both to save our NHS and to get our economy going.”

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain remains the Liberal Democrats’ chief whip, and former party leader Tim Farron as its environment, food and rural affairs spokesman.

Munira Wilson (Twickenham) has become the spokeswoman for education, children and families and Sarah Olney (Richmond Park) for the Cabinet Office, with Christine Jardine (Edinburgh West) having taken on the women and equalities, and Scotland briefs.

Newly elected MPs have also taken on senior positions on the frontbench, including foreign affairs spokesman Calum Miller (Bicester and Woodstock), home affairs spokeswoman Lisa Smart (Hazel Grove), justice spokesman Josh Babarinde (Eastbourne), housing, communities and local government spokeswoman Vikki Slade (Mid Dorset and North Poole), transport spokesman Paul Kohler (Wimbledon) and defence spokeswoman Helen Maguire (Epsom and Ewell).

The Liberal Democrats are the third-largest party in the House of Commons with 72 MPs.

Conservative shadow ministers therefore make up the shadow cabinet, as part of the second-largest party, with Labour – the largest – in Government.