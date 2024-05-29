Jump to content

In Pictures: Planes, trains and… bikes as parties continue on campaign trail

Cornwall, Worcester and Wales were among the destinations as parties continued campaigning ahead of the General Election in July.

Pa
Wednesday 29 May 2024 16:35
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey enjoyed a bike ride down a hill during a visit to Knighton in Wales (Jacob King/PA)
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey enjoyed a bike ride down a hill during a visit to Knighton in Wales (Jacob King/PA)

Conservative and Labour party leaders Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer kept up the pace on the campaign trail with visits to different parts of the country as ITV confirmed the pair would go head to head in a televised debate on Tuesday June 4.

The Prime Minister’s wife, Akshata Murty, shared campaigning duties with her husband as she visited Ripon, while Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey gave his feet a rest as he took a bike ride in the border town of Knighton ahead of launching the party’s campaign in Wales.

