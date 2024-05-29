In Pictures: Planes, trains and… bikes as parties continue on campaign trail

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Conservative and Labour party leaders Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer kept up the pace on the campaign trail with visits to different parts of the country as ITV confirmed the pair would go head to head in a televised debate on Tuesday June 4.

The Prime Minister’s wife, Akshata Murty, shared campaigning duties with her husband as she visited Ripon, while Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey gave his feet a rest as he took a bike ride in the border town of Knighton ahead of launching the party’s campaign in Wales.