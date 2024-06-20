Sir Ed Davey confronted over coalition years as leaders face televised grilling

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Ed Davey faced tough questions about his record in the coalition years and as minister in the Horizon scandal, as grilling of the four main party leaders by members of the public kicked off.

The Liberal Democrat leader went first in the BBC Question Time special, which is also featuring Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the Tories, Sir Keir Starmer for Labour and Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney for the SNP.

Challenged by a student over the Lib Dems abandoning their pledge to scrap tuition fees in the coalition government, Sir Ed said: “I understand why your generation lost faith in us. It was a difficult government to be in.”

He said the loss of trust in his party after that period was “very scarring” and admitted he was “not proud” of some of the votes he had to take part in.

Sir Ed was also asked whether he was “proud” of his conduct as postal affairs minister under the coalition government between 2010 and 2012.

He has recently come under fire for failing to do more to help wrongly-convicted subpostmasters when he held the brief and for initially refusing to meet Alan Bates in 2010.

Sir Ed said he made “two big mistakes during that time”, including failing to meet the campaigner and not seeing through assurances given to him by the Post Office that Mr Bates’s assertions were not true.

“I’m sorry for not seeing through those lies. There were many ministers of all political parties during this 20-year period who didn’t see through those lies.”

He said he hoped “people go to prison” over “the biggest miscarriage of justice in our country’s history”.

Mr Swinney, asked whether he was going to carry on with independence referenda “until you get the answer you want”, stressed his belief was that Scotland would be better as an independent country.

Pressed on how he would boost the manufacturing sector, Mr Swinney said Brexit was the “source of the problems”, and that rejoining the EU would provide a boost to the country’s manufacturing sector.

Mr Sunak will field questions as his faltering campaign is embroiled in a betting scandal, with several people with links to his party or No 10 caught up in allegations about gambling on the date of the July 4 contest.

There is no spot on the programme for Reform UK’s Nigel Farage, who previously demanded a place given his party’s strong showing in the opinion polls.

The BBC responded by insisting Mr Farage and Reform have received coverage across BBC outlets, adding: “The Ofcom guidance gives ‘greater weight on the actual performance of a political party in elections over opinion poll data’ taking into account the ‘greater uncertainty associated with support in opinion polls’.”

The BBC later confirmed an additional Question Time Leaders’ Special, featuring representatives from Reform UK and the Green Party, will be broadcast on June 28.