Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Campaign heats up with manifesto launches and assault course visit

Both Labour and Plaid Cymru set out their plans with manifesto launches, while Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey tackled an assault course.

Pa
Thursday 13 June 2024 16:21
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey on an assault course during a visit to Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey on an assault course during a visit to Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer said voters had the chance to “turn the page decisively” on 14 years of “Conservative chaos” as he set out Labour’s plan for government.

Plaid Cymru also launched its manifesto while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak left the campaign trail behind as he joined other G7 leaders in Italy.

Meanwhile, Sir Ed Davey showed the Lib Dems were ready for an election battle as he took on an assault course.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in