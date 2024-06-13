In Pictures: Campaign heats up with manifesto launches and assault course visit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sir Keir Starmer said voters had the chance to “turn the page decisively” on 14 years of “Conservative chaos” as he set out Labour’s plan for government.

Plaid Cymru also launched its manifesto while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak left the campaign trail behind as he joined other G7 leaders in Italy.

Meanwhile, Sir Ed Davey showed the Lib Dems were ready for an election battle as he took on an assault course.