In Pictures: Sir Ed Davey’s leap of faith as election race enters final week

The Lib Dem leader has been saving his best stunts for the final push.

Pa
Monday 01 July 2024 18:57
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey taking part in a bungee jump (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey taking part in a bungee jump (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Ed Davey took part in a bungee jump as he urged voters to take a similar “leap of faith” and back the Liberal Democrats on Thursday.

The Lib Dem leader sought a General Election poll bounce for his party by flinging himself off a crane platform while shouting: “Do something you’ve never done before – vote Liberal Democrat.”

Sir Ed didn’t appear to be scared as he laughed moments before being raised for his big jump (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sir Ed didn’t appear to be scared as he laughed moments before being raised for his big jump (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)
His face told a somewhat different story when he launched himself off the platform, however (Gareth Fuller/PA)
His face told a somewhat different story when he launched himself off the platform, however (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)
Fortunately there were no issues with his harness (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Fortunately there were no issues with his harness (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)
And the Lib Dem leader looked mightily relieved when he was back on terra firma (Gareth Fuller/PA)
And the Lib Dem leader looked mightily relieved when he was back on terra firma (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer gave a speech to party activists while on a visit to Hitchin in Hertfordshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer gave a speech to party activists while on a visit to Hitchin in Hertfordshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
The Labour leader asked voters to judge him in five years’ time against improved public services, economy and living standards (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Labour leader asked voters to judge him in five years’ time against improved public services, economy and living standards (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
But this cute doggy didn’t seem to care very much (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
But this cute doggy didn’t seem to care very much (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
Rishi Sunak was hoping he wouldn’t have to field too many difficult questions during a visit to Nuneaton Cricket Club (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rishi Sunak was hoping he wouldn’t have to field too many difficult questions during a visit to Nuneaton Cricket Club (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)
The PM played his answers with a straight bat (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The PM played his answers with a straight bat (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar sought to highlight his party’s green prosperity plan, which he says will create 650,000 jobs across the UK by 2030 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar sought to highlight his party’s green prosperity plan, which he says will create 650,000 jobs across the UK by 2030 (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
He said the Harland and Wolff site in Methil, Fife, had “huge potential”, as he visited alongside shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray (Andrew Milligan/PA)
He said the Harland and Wolff site in Methil, Fife, had “huge potential”, as he visited alongside shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
He saw staff there working on creating barges for refuse materials (Andrew Milligan/PA)
He saw staff there working on creating barges for refuse materials (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

