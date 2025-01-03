Lib Dems call for better community policing to reduce unsolved car theft cases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to bolster community policing in order to reduce the amount of car thefts which are not solved, as the party claimed almost 25,000 such crimes went unsolved within three months.

The party said an analysis of Home Office figures shows on average 78.5% of all car thefts go unsolved, and argued this is partly because of a lack of police time and resources.

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokeswoman Lisa Smart suggested that “brutal cuts” under the previous administration have left many victims feeling unsafe.

The MP for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester said: “Tens of thousands of victims across England and Wales are being left without the justice they deserve, with a staggeringly high number of car thefts going unsolved, and thieves getting away scot-free.

“This cannot continue. Every victim of a crime deserves to feel safe and protected by the police but unfortunately, after brutal cuts to community police officers, that is far from the truth.

“We urge the new Government to change the course by getting tough on crime, investing properly in local neighbourhood policing and keeping communities safe.”

Between April and June 2024, 24,837 car thefts went unsolved.

According to the party, the Metropolitan Police had the highest number of unsolved car thefts, with 90% of reports going unsolved.

South Yorkshire followed closely behind with 85% of theft going unsolved. Essex, Wiltshire, Sussex and Hertfordshire also all reported that at least 80% of car thefts were unsolved in the quarter ending June 2024.