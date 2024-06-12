Sir Ed Davey takes the plunge with new water regulator pledge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Ed Davey repeatedly fell into water during his latest aqua-based election campaign trail stunt to promote his “powerful, tougher” water regulator.

The Liberal Democrat leader plunged into a man-made lake while completing a floating agility course in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire on Wednesday.

Sir Ed arrived at the Aqua Jungle to champion his plans for a Clean Water Authority to replace Ofwat as a regulator of private water companies.

He geared up in a wetsuit, fluorescent helmet and life jacket, before climbing across the obstacle course and slipping off a tight-rope and swinging platforms into the water.

This is just the latest of Sir Ed’s daring stunts since campaigning began, including his attempt at paddle boarding on Windermere in Cumbria in May, where he fell into the water multiple times.

He also slid down a large children’s Slip n Slide attraction in Frome, Somerset in a yellow rubber ring donning swimming shorts and a t-shirt.

On Monday Sir Ed could be seen spinning in a teacup ride at Thorpe Park following the launch of the Lib Dem manifesto, where he called politics a “rollercoaster ride”.

The Lib Dem leader has announced the new water regulator following what he called the “sewage scandal” which he says is caused by the Conservatives allowing water companies to pump “filthy sewage” into rivers and lakes.

He said: “What we’re saying on sewage no one has ever said before.

“So we’ve got some of the most attractive policies there.

“The Conservatives have allowed the water companies to pump their filthy sewage into our rivers, into our lakes, onto our beaches and into our sea.

“It’s just not good enough. It’s bad for public health, it’s bad for the environment, it’s bad for people who love their leisure activities on the water.”

He said that the Clean Water Authority will have increased powers to set legally binding targets for water companies and revoke the licence of those who are performing poorly.