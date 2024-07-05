Sir Ed Davey hails ‘exceptional’ election result

Support truly

Sir Ed Davey has hailed the Liberal Democrats’ “exceptional” election result.

He said the party had put voters’ concerns “at the heart of our campaign”, adding that he had “rather enjoyed” the six-week run-up to the election.

During the campaign he conducted a series of stunts, such as paddle boarding, bungee jumping and conducting an interview on a fairground teacup ride.

Sir Ed won Kingston and Surbiton with 25,870 votes, ahead of his Conservative rival Helen Edward on 8,635.

Speaking at The King’s Centre in Chessington, south-west London, following the announcement, he said: “I think we’ve fought a positive campaign. I like to think that people enjoyed how we put over our ideas.

“But our policies on health and care, on helping people with the cost-of-living crisis, and on tackling the sewage scandal, they’ve been heard louder and clearer because of the way we presented ourselves in this positive light.

“I think it’s possible to have a serious debate as well as having a bit of fun. I don’t take myself as a politician seriously. I want to take the concerns of the British people seriously.

“I hope that the style we’ve gone about it has encouraged people to join the Liberal Democrats.

“It’s certainly encouraged them to vote for us. This is an exceptional result, a historic result for the Liberal Democrats.”

Earlier in the night, Sir Ed’s Conservative opponent Helen Edward told the PA news agency his stunts were “embarrassing”, adding: “I wouldn’t have chosen to do that.”

In his acceptance speech, Sir Ed thanked his “wonderful family”, paying tribute to his wife and children.

He said: “Emily, I love you and I could not have done this without you. Ellie and John, I love you so much.”