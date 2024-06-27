In Pictures: Party leaders craft their campaign messages with pottery throw down

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails
The main party leaders demonstrated their craft skills on Thursday as they marked a week to go to election day by taking part in rival pottery-themed campaign visits.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Denby Pottery Factory in Ripley, Derbyshire, and tried his hand at dipping pots, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer travelled to Duchess China in Longton, Stoke.
Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey joined his candidate in Greater Manchester where they showed off their pot-painting skills.
