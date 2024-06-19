In Pictures: The best – and most quirky – images of the campaign so far

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It has been four weeks since Prime Minister Rishi Sunak braved a downpour in Downing Street to tell the nation it would be going to the polls on July 4.

Since then, politicians of all tribes have been campaigning across the country in a bid to convince voters to invest their vote in them.

The campaign has already produced some memorable images, and some quirky ones, as party leaders and candidates have battled to grab the electorate’s attention.

Here is a selection of the best. Just another two weeks to go.