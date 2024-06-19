Jump to content

In Pictures: The best – and most quirky – images of the campaign so far

Here is a selection of the best pictures as party leaders and candidates have pulled out all the stops in a bid to win our votes on July 4.

Wednesday 19 June 2024 16:08
Nigel Farage is running for election in Clacton, Essex (James Manning/PA)
It has been four weeks since Prime Minister Rishi Sunak braved a downpour in Downing Street to tell the nation it would be going to the polls on July 4.

Since then, politicians of all tribes have been campaigning across the country in a bid to convince voters to invest their vote in them.

The campaign has already produced some memorable images, and some quirky ones, as party leaders and candidates have battled to grab the electorate’s attention.

Here is a selection of the best. Just another two weeks to go.

