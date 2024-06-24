In Pictures: Davey cleans up on campaign trail as manifesto launches continue

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak launched the Scottish Conservatives’ manifesto on Monday as he tried to get his election campaign back on track after another difficult weekend.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was in Northamptonshire as he visited a school and a football club, while Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey stopped off at an ambulance station to highlight the state of A&E departments in hospitals across England.

Elsewhere, it was the DUP’s turn for a manifesto launch, while Nigel Farage addressed a crowd from the top of a double-decker bus as the General Election campaign trail took the Reform UK leader to Kent.