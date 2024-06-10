Seats visited by party leaders on day 19: Key election data

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

All of the main party leaders were back on the campaign trail on Monday, once more spending most of their time in seats being defended by the Conservatives.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited two Tory-held constituencies in West Sussex, one a target for Labour and the other a target for the Liberal Democrats.

Crawley, the Labour target, has been a so-called “bellwether seat” since it was created in 1983 – meaning the result in the constituency has always matched the overall result of each general election.

The Tories are defending a notional majority of 8,360 and Labour needs a swing of 8.4 percentage points to take the seat, ranking it at number 92 on the party’s target list.

Mr Sunak then moved on to the neighbouring constituency of Horsham, where the Conservatives are defending a much larger notional majority of 17,353 and which the Liberal Democrats are hoping to take on polling day.

A swing of 15.6 points would see the seat change hands, ranking it at number 68 on the Lib Dems’ target list.

The Prime Minister has now visited a total of 31 constituencies since the campaign began, 28 of which are being defended by the Tories.

He has visited only one Labour seat: Blyth & Ashington, a new constituency at this election, but one which would have had a notional Labour majority of 6,118 in 2019.

The other two seats in which he has held campaign events are Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross (won by the SNP in 2019) and Belfast East (won by the DUP).

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey spent Monday morning launching his party’s manifesto in Hoxton, north London – the only time so far on this campaign when he has held an event in a seat being defended by Labour (Hackney South & Shoreditch).

He then travelled to Thorpe Park in the constituency of Runnymede & Weybridge in Surrey, where the Conservatives are defending a notional majority of 16,072.

It is the 18th Tory-held seat Sir Ed has visited during the campaign and ranks at number 65 on his party’s target list.

The Lib Dem leader has confined his campaign events almost exclusively to Conservative defences.

He has visited 21 different constituencies to date, all of them Conservative except for Hackney South & Shoreditch, Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy in Scotland (won by the SNP in 2019 and more plausibly a Labour target at this election), and the safe Lib Dem seat of Bath.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer made just one campaign stop on Monday, in Nuneaton in Warwickshire.

The seat has been held by the Conservatives since 2010 and is a long way down Labour’s target list, ranking at number 171.

The Tories are defending a notional majority of 13,144, and it would need a swing of 14.6 percentage points for Labour to win – making it the kind of seat that would change hands if Sir Keir was heading for comfortable majority in the next parliament.

The Labour leader, like his Lib Dem counterpart, is concentrating his campaign events mostly in Tory-held seats, which account for 15 of the 22 constituencies he has visited so far.

He has also held events in four Labour seats, two SNP seats, and in Brighton Pavilion which is being defended by the Greens.

Here is a full list of seats visited by each leader so far, in alphabetical order:

Rishi Sunak: Belfast East; Bishop Auckland; Blyth & Ashington; Bury North; Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross; Cannock Chase; Chesham & Amersham; Cities of London & Westminster; Cornwall South East; Crawley; Devon Central; Didcot & Wantage; Erewash; Harpenden & Berkhamsted; Harrow East; Hinckley & Bosworth; Honiton & Sidmouth; Horsham; Macclesfield; Melksham & Devizes; Milton Keynes Central; Redcar; Richmond & Northallerton; St Ives; Stoke-on-Trent North; Stroud; Swindon North; Thirsk & Malton; Vale of Glamorgan; Wimbledon; Wokingham.

Keir Starmer: Bolton North East; Brighton Pavilion; Bury North; Chipping Barnet; Derby South; Finchley & Golders Green; Gillingham & Rainham; Glasgow East; Holborn & St Pancras; Inverclyde & Renfrewshire West; Monmouthshire; Nuneaton; Portsmouth South; Queen’s Park & Maida Vale; South Ribble; Stafford; Stevenage; Thurrock; Uxbridge & South Ruislip; Vale of Glamorgan; Worcester; Worthing East & Shoreham.

Ed Davey: Bath; Bicester & Woodstock; Brecon, Radnor & Cwm Tawe; Cambridgeshire South; Cheadle; Cheltenham; Chichester; Chippenham; Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy; Eastbourne; Frome & East Somerset; Hackney South & Shoreditch; Harpenden & Berkhamsted; Newbury; Romsey & Southampton North; Runnymede & Weybridge; Shropshire North; Westmorland & Lonsdale; Wimbledon; Winchester; Wokingham.