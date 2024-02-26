SNP calls on opposition parties to support fresh ceasefire motion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The SNP’s Westminster leader has said he will seek support from opposition parties in order to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel after a previous attempt dissolved into angry recriminations and demands for the Commons Speaker to resign in what were described as “shameful scenes”.

Stephen Flynn MP has written to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey calling on them to support a fresh motion.

The SNP has reached out to both parties to hold talks on the matter, the party said.

Last week, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle publicly apologised to the SNP, and offered the party an opportunity to hold a fresh vote, following chaotic scenes which saw MPs blocked from voting on the SNP’s motion for an immediate ceasefire due to an unprecedented change in the rules of Parliament following a meeting between the Speaker and Sir Keir.

The SNP is, among other actions, proposing the UK Parliament mandates the UK government to use its position on the UN Security Council to vote for an immediate ceasefire, and follow the advice of independent UN experts to halt all transfers of military equipment and technology, including components, to Israel, and to suspend the issuing of new licences.

Mr Flynn said: “After the shameful scenes at Westminster last week, it’s vital the UK Parliament urgently focuses on what really matters, doing everything we can to help secure an immediate ceasefire and lasting peace in Gaza and Israel.

“The SNP wants to move the debate forward with a fresh motion that focuses on the specific, practical, concrete steps the UK government must now take to help make an immediate ceasefire happen.

“As a key ally and defence trading partner of Israel, and a member of the UN Security Council, the UK has an important role to play but the UK government, which still opposes even calling for an immediate ceasefire, is not doing anywhere near enough to secure one.”

The party claim their actions “forced” Sir Keir to U-turn on his opposition to calling for an immediate ceasefire and said MPs must “work together” to get Rishi Sunak to do the same.

Mr Flynn added: “We are keen to build as much consensus as possible, while recognising the need to substantially shift the dial on the positions of Sunak and Starmer, who have been too timid in their approach to securing an immediate ceasefire – and not forgetting the success the SNP has had in changing the terms of the debate by doggedly sticking by our principles and values.

“The devastation in Gaza gets worse every day, with more innocent children, women and men killed, more homes bombed, and more civilians facing starvation.

“The time for warm words is over, the UK must use every lever at its disposal to help end this conflict and secure lasting peace.”