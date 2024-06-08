Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Tennis and ‘splat the rat’ – Party leaders seek support on Saturday

The Tories, Labour and the Liberal Democrats were all on the election trail.

Pa
Saturday 08 June 2024 15:37
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey serves while playing tennis at Victoria Park Tennis in Newbury, Berkshire (Will Durrant/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey serves while playing tennis at Victoria Park Tennis in Newbury, Berkshire (Will Durrant/PA) (PA Wire)

The leaders of the main UK parties were all out campaigning on Saturday, with sporting sessions and gardening visits the order of the day.

Liberal Democrat chief Sir Ed Davey put his best foot forward with a game of tennis against a party candidate, before trying his hand at crazy golf.

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer both visited garden projects, with the Tory leader also taking a chance to “splat a rat” at a village fete in his constituency.

Sir Keir, meanwhile, took the Labour campaign to a brewery in London and tried his hand at pulling a pint.

In Scotland, First Minister John Swinney enjoyed the performing arts during an event at a project in West Lothian.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in