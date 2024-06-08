In Pictures: Tennis and ‘splat the rat’ – Party leaders seek support on Saturday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The leaders of the main UK parties were all out campaigning on Saturday, with sporting sessions and gardening visits the order of the day.

Liberal Democrat chief Sir Ed Davey put his best foot forward with a game of tennis against a party candidate, before trying his hand at crazy golf.

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer both visited garden projects, with the Tory leader also taking a chance to “splat a rat” at a village fete in his constituency.

Sir Keir, meanwhile, took the Labour campaign to a brewery in London and tried his hand at pulling a pint.

In Scotland, First Minister John Swinney enjoyed the performing arts during an event at a project in West Lothian.