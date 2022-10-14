Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ed Miliband mocks David Cameron’s 2015 ‘chaos’ tweet after Liz Truss U-turn

The former Labour leader’s response to David Cameron’s tweet has quickly accrued tens of thousands of likes after a tumultuous day for the Tories.

Lily Ford
Friday 14 October 2022 17:53
Ed Miliband prompted viral reaction online after quoting a tweet of David Cameron’s from 2015 (Stefan Rosseau/PA)
Ed Miliband prompted viral reaction online after quoting a tweet of David Cameron’s from 2015 (Stefan Rosseau/PA)
(PA Archive)

Ed Miliband has reshared David Cameron’s 2015 tweet that the UK faced a choice between himself as prime minister or “chaos” with the former Labour leader, accompanied by a clown emoji.

Mr Cameron was elected prime minister over Mr Miliband just three days after writing to his Twitter followers that “Britain faces a simple and inescapable choice – stability and strong Government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband”.

The now-shadow climate secretary’s use of the clown emoji accrued more than 70,000 likes in an hour following Liz Truss’s tumultuous day as Prime Minister – which included the sacking of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and U-turning on his mini-budget.

Mr Miliband posted a second tweet shortly after: “The fever that has taken over the Tory party didn’t start with Liz Truss.

Recommended

“Trickle down economics has been the guiding philosophy for 12 years. It has failed.”

Thousands of Twitter users responded to the tweet.

Comedian Rob Beckett referenced what were perceived to be embarrassing photos of Mr Miliband eating a bacon sandwich in the run-up to his election defeat in May 2015.

“Top level shithousery from (Ed Miliband)… if it wasn’t for that pesky bacon sandwich. What could have been,” Beckett wrote.

It comes as Ms Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, his predecessor paying the price for the unveiling of a chaotic mini-budget and subsequent plummeting of the pound.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in