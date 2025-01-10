Ed Sheeran pays surprise visit to aspiring young Edinburgh musicians

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World-famous superstar Ed Sheeran paid a surprise visit to schoolkids in the Scottish capital in a bid to support young musicians.

The singer-songwriter visited the Tinderbox Collective, an initiative to foster and develop young musical talent, as part of the Ed Sheeran Foundation.

During his visit, the popstar also visited a youth club at Muirhouse Library, where he spoke with a group of youngsters trying their hands at playing musical instruments.

He later joined a 100-piece choir at West Pilton Neighbourhood Centre, with pupils from Forthview Primary School, Craigroyston Primary School, Pirniehall Primary School, St David’s RC Primary School and Craigroyston High School.

Mr Sheeran said: “Music education has shaped who I am. I’ve always enjoyed playing music, and it’s led to some of the best moments of my life.

“It is so important to have brilliant music education both in and out of school. It’s great to hear that music tuition is now free in all schools in Scotland, but it is not reaching everyone and we need to do everything we can to make sure it is accessible and inspiring for all children and young people.”

Maxwell from Craigroyston High School said: “We were absolutely shocked. I’ve always admired Ed Sheeran and the way he sings and his music. I want to do music and now I feel even more motivated.”

A member of the Tinderbox Collective, Anno said: “Unbelievable. I really like Ed and I listen to his music. Just to see him right now is amazing. Crazy. Inspiring.”

Jack Nissan, director of Tinderbox Collective, said: “Ed’s visit was so inspiring for all the young musicians in Tinderbox and it’s fantastic to have him advocate for music education and help build links with the wider music industry.

“We need to work together across schools, the community and the industry to fill music education with as much energy, diversity and creativity as possible, and to make sure that it is accessible, relevant and inspiring for everyone.”