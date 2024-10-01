Roots and Coming To America star John Amos dies aged 84

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



John Amos, who scored an Emmy nomination for the TV series Roots and starred in comedy film Coming To America opposite Eddie Murphy, has died at the age of 84, according to his publicist.

The US actor died on August 21 in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Belinda Foster told the PA news agency.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” his son, Kelly Christopher Amos, said in a statement.

“He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold … and he was loved the world over.

“Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.

“My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life … he was my dad, my best friend, and my hero.”

His agent, Julia Buchwald, added: “We were so proud to represent John. He was not only a remarkable talent but also a deeply kind and generous soul.

“His impact on the industry and those who knew him will never be forgotten.”

Amos shot to fame in the 1970s when he played Gordy Howard, the weatherman on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which led to his role as family patriarch James Evans Sr in the Norman Lear sitcom, Good Times.

He went on to portray the older version of Kunta Kinte in the ground-breaking miniseries, Roots.

Amos scored his only Emmy nomination for his role in the 1977 series which depicted the atrocities of slavery.

The sprawling cast included Louis Gossett Jr as Fiddler, Ben Vereen as Chicken George, and LeVar Burton as the young Kunta Kinte.

“I knew that it was a life-changing role for me, as an actor and just from a humanistic standpoint,” Amos told Time magazine.

“It was the culmination of all of the misconceptions and stereotypical roles that I had lived and seen being offered to me. It was like a reward for having suffered those indignities.”

Over a decade later, Amos starred as Cleo McDowell in Coming To America, who hires an African prince, played by Murphy – before reprising the role in the film’s sequel.

Other starring roles included Admiral Percy Fitzwallace, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on US drama The West Wing; and Major Grant in Die Hard 2.

Prior to his acting career, Amos served as a member of the New Jersey State National Guard.