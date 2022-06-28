Welcome to Eden – the most sparsely populated place in England

The Cumbrian local authority area has only 26 people per square kilometre, according to the 2021 census.

Ryan Hooper
Tuesday 28 June 2022 12:56
Drivers negotiate blizzards, snow and high winds on the A66 between Scotch Corner and Penrith, the most sparsely populated place in England (PA)
Drivers negotiate blizzards, snow and high winds on the A66 between Scotch Corner and Penrith, the most sparsely populated place in England (PA)
(PA Wire)

It shares its name with the Biblical paradise, whose sole human inhabitants were Adam and Eve.

And it seems similar solitude can be found in Eden, Cumbria, the most sparsely populated local authority area of England and Wales.

According to the 2021 census data, there are only 26 people per square kilometre in Eden.

Its population of 54,700 is the smallest of the six local authorities in the rural county of Cumbria.

A ewe and two lambs in the snow in Penrith, Cumbria, the most sparsely populated – by humans – place in England (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

Powys in mid-Wales has the same population density.

They are two of only eight local authority areas in England and Wales to have fewer than 50 inhabitants per square kilometre on census day last year.

For those wanting a slightly increased likelihood of bumping into a neighbour, Ryedale in north Yorkshire has 36 usual residents per square kilometre.

The others are Richmondshire and Craven (38 and 48, both also in north Yorkshire), Welsh areas Ceredigion (40) and Gwynedd (46), and West Devon (49).

Almost all of the most densely populated areas are in London, with 15,695 residents per square kilometre in Tower Hamlets.

Outside of London, there is a higher concentration of people in Luton (5,197), Portsmouth (5,153) and Leicester (5,026) than anywhere else.

Population density was calculated using figures rounded to the nearest hundred.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in