Army officer charged after airport alert over dummy hand grenade
Lt Col Hugo Clark is set to appear in court over an incident at Edinburgh Airport last month.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A senior officer in the British Army has been charged after allegedly taking a decommissioned hand grenade through Scotland’s busiest airport.
A bomb squad was called to Edinburgh Airport in October and Lt Col Hugo Clark is accused of taking a deactivated explosive through security.
The item, a dummy grenade used in training according to reports, was assessed as “non-viable and posed no threat”.
Officers charged the 54-year-old in connection with the incident but Police Scotland have not said what the offence is.
He was released from custody at the time and will appear before a court at a later date.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.05am on Wednesday October 16, police were called by security at Edinburgh Airport after a decommissioned ordnance device was found during scanning of a passenger’s hand luggage.
“Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended and the item was assessed as non-viable and posed no threat.
“A 54-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”
A spokesperson for the Army said: “A service person was involved in a security incident at Edinburgh Airport on October 16.
“As the matter is the subject of ongoing legal proceedings we won’t comment further.”
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has been approached for comment.