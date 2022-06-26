Firefighters tackle blaze at landmark Calton Hill

The alarm was raised on Sunday afternoon.

Lucinda Cameron
Sunday 26 June 2022 21:59
The wildfire at Edinburgh city centre landmark Calton Hill (Jamie McCormick/PA)

(PA Media)

Firefighters are tackling a wildfire at an Edinburgh city centre landmark.

Four fire engines went to the scene at Calton Hill when the alarm was raised at 3.15pm on Sunday.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene of the blaze (Jamie McCormick/PA)
(PA Media)

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Four appliances are in attendance and we are currently tackling a large gorse fire.”

Edinburgh Central MSP Angus Robertson tweeted: “Very worrying and dramatic scenes from central Edinburgh with fire on Calton Hill by the historic Royal High School building.

“Wishing all the best to the emergency services at the scene.”

Calton Hill is home to a number of historic monuments, including the National Monument which was inspired by the Parthenon in Athens.

It was meant to commemorate Scottish servicemen who died in the Napoleonic Wars but was never finished and only has twelve columns.

The Nelson Monument and the City Observatory are also situated on the hill.

