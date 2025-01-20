Royal family’s birthday wishes for Sophie on her 60th
The duchess is celebrating the milestone privately at her Bagshot Park home with the Duke of Edinburgh.
The royal family has wished the Duchess of Edinburgh a very happy 60th birthday.
Sophie’s milestone was celebrated on the British monarchy’s official social media accounts with a video montage of photographs of the duchess on royal engagements, set to upbeat music and featuring gold balloons.
The post read: “Wishing The Duchess of Edinburgh a very happy 60th birthday today!”
The Prince and Princess of Wales also sent their best wishes, with a message on the Kensington Royal accounts echoing the royal family’s words.
William and Kate’s account also retweeted the newly released portrait of the duchess, showing a relaxed, smiling Sophie sitting in a window seat at Bagshot Park.
The photograph was taken by London-based portrait, fashion and commercial photographer Christina Ebenezer and released to mark the duchess’s birthday.
Sophie is spending Monday privately at home with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, with a day off from engagements.
On Tuesday, the duchess will be back on duty, visiting the Dogs for Autism charity and Treloar School – a specialist centre for young disabled people – in Alton, Hampshire.
PR executive Sophie Rhys-Jones married into the royal family more than 25 years ago when she wed Prince Edward, Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh’s youngest son, in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in 1999.
The duchess has been seen as a dependable figure in the slimmed-down working monarchy, which was left further stretched in the wake of the King and the Princess of Wales’s major health troubles.