Queen and Duke of Edinburgh become members of prestigious Order of the Thistle

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have become members of Scotland’s greatest order of chivalry along with leading figures of the nation’s life.

Camilla and Edward, who both have strong connections with Scottish institutions and charities, were formally installed as members of the Order of the Thistle during a service held at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Leading human rights lawyer Baroness Helena Kennedy, forensic anthropologist Baroness Sue Black and Scotland’s first black professor Sir Geoff Palmer were also recognised for their contribution to Scotland and installed as either Ladies or Knights of the order.

(l to r, front row) The Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen, the King and the Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, attend the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

The King is the sovereign of the order and appointments are his personal gift made independently of Downing Street.

Charles was part of a procession into the cathedral with the Prince of Wales, also a member of the order, and the other Knights and Ladies of the order who all wore their mantels and Thistle stars.

Camilla was installed as a Royal Lady of the Thistle while Edward became a Royal Knight during a private ceremony staged in the cathedral’s Thistle chapel, but the audio was broadcast to the congregation.

The King began the ceremony by telling his wife: “It is our pleasure Her Majesty the Queen be installed a Lady of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.”

The King is sovereign of the Order of the Thistle (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Queen is patron of Maggie’s Cancer Care Centres, founded in Edinburgh in 1996 and now with centres across Scotland, England and Wales.

She is also patron or president of a number of charities based in Scotland, including Crathie Opportunity Holidays, Scotland’s Gardens Scheme and Horseback UK, and is an honorary member of the Ballater Women’s Institute and the Upper Deeside Art Society.

Edward holds several patronages of Scottish charitable organisations including the Edinburgh International Festival and was joined by his wife Sophie.

The Princess Royal was listed in the order of service as being present at the event but did not attend as she is still recovering from concussion following her recent accident.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, centre, with Baroness Kennedy and Sir Geoff Palmer (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

Baroness Kennedy’s membership of the order is in recognition of her public service and pioneering work in advancing human rights and social justice, both domestically and internationally.

Baroness Black has a distinguished career helping authorities following conflicts. She worked in Kosovo in 1999, to investigate the site of a mass shooting, and also in Iraq where she was part of the team helping to identify victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

The final new member Sir Geoff is an eminent brewing scientist and also a human rights activist campaigning to tackle discrimination and promote equality in the UK.

There was a protest organised by the Edinburgh branch of the anti-monarchy group Republic, and Francine Love from the local group said: “We believe it’s time to showcase the democratic alternative to this outdated institution – an elected head of state.

“That’s why local campaigners took action today, protesting against a lavish royal visit funded by taxpayers which local residents neither have a say in, or benefit from.”