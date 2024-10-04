Duchess of Edinburgh to read bedtime story on CBeebies for World Sight Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Duchess of Edinburgh will remind viewers to “cherish” their eyesight during a CBeebies bedtime story.

For World Sight Day, on October 10, Sophie will read from Specs For Rex by Yasmeen Ismail, which follows the story of a little lion who does not want to wear his new glasses to school.

In a trailer for the programme, she said: “Millions of us need glasses to see the world clearly.

“World Sight Day is a reminder to all of us to take care of our eyes, whether we need glasses or not.

“Our eyes are precious, and our sight is something to cherish and look after. So, let’s remember to take care of our eyes this World Sight Day.”

In 2022 the Princess of Wales read The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

Dolly Parton, Harry Styles, Dave Grohl, Tom Hardy, and Stephen Fry are among the other famous faces who have read stories on the programme.

Paralympic cyclist Lora Fachie read the first braille episode, alongside guide dog Tai, in 2022 for World Sight Day.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories airs each weekday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.