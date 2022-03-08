Dozens stranded on island in Firth of Forth are rescued by lifeboat
RNLI Queensferry was called out to rescue 28 people after they were became stranded on Cramond Island over the weekend.
Almost 30 people were rescued by lifeboat crews at the weekend after they were cut off out an island in the Firth of Forth by high tides.
RNLI Queensferry were called out to Cramond Island on Saturday and Sunday after visitors were left stranded as rising tides saw the walkway to the island disappear under the waves.
On Saturday, six adults, two children and one dog were rescued and returned to Cramond Village, crews from RNLI Queensferry said.
On Sunday, the lifeboat was called out again. Twenty people were stuck on the island, near Edinburgh, with crews having to make two trips to bring the group to safety.
And on Monday crews were sent back again to rescue one person who had become trapped on the island by rising water levels.
In a post to their Facebook page, RNLI Queensferry urged people to check tide times before setting across the path to the island, which disappears under several feet of water at high tide.
“After a particularly stormy winter we appreciate people wanting to get out and enjoy the sunshine and blue skies, we just ask that if you are planning a trip to Cramond Island then please prepare in advance,” the post said.
“By no means try to cross when the tide is already coming in across the causeway.
“It comes in fast, surrounding the island, the currents are unpredictable and the causeway becomes far more hazardous when covered by water.”
