Woman charged in connection with Hogmanay shooting death in Edinburgh

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in Edinburgh on Hogmanay.

The woman, 33, is the third person to be charged in connection with the death of Marc Webley, 38.

She was arrested on Monday.

Mr Webley was shot outside the Anchor Inn pub on Granton Crescent, in the Granton area of the capital, on December 31 at about 11.50pm.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

An unnamed 39-year-old man was also hurt in the incident and was taken to hospital.

Two people: Grant Hunter, 32; and Emma McVie, 25; from Edinburgh, appeared at the city’s sheriff court accused of murder on Monday.

They were also accused of attempted murder and assault to severe injury and danger of life.

They made no plea and were remanded in custody ahead of a further court date.