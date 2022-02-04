Vigil held to honour mother-to-be who died on Arthur’s Seat
Thirty-one-year-old Fawziyah Javed died in Edinburgh last year. A man has been charged in connection with her death.
A vigil is being held in honour of a pregnant woman who died on Arthur’s Seat.
Fawziyah Javed, 31, from Pudsey in Leeds died in Holyrood Park in September last year. Her husband has appeared in court charged with her murder.
Friday was the date the employment lawyer’s unborn son had been due, and people will gather outside the Scottish Parliament – in view of the hill where she died – to remember her life.
Chloe Whyte, who has organised the vigil, said Ms Javed was “selfless”, and added: “We’ll be talking a bit about her life, the fact she was a dedicated charity worker, and how her family after her passing raised a lot of money for food banks.”
The 21-year-old helped found Reclaim These Streets Edinburgh last March, and was contacted by Ms Javed’s mother Yasmin to help set up the event on Friday afternoon.
There will also be speeches by representatives of women’s support groups.
In Leeds, a service will take place on the steps of the Civic Hall in Millennium Square at the same time.
Kashif Anwar, 27, made no plea when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in September.
