Duke of Edinburgh highlights importance of diversity and inclusion in sport

The Duke of Edinburgh has stressed the importance of improving diversity and inclusion in sport, saying “there are still elements of the sporting community who still are negative about a lot of what’s going on”.

Speaking at the Community Sport and Recreation Awards in Leeds, West Yorkshire, Edward said: “We must do better to make everybody feel part of sport.”

The duke made a speech at the event organised by the Sport and Recreation Alliance at Headingley Stadium, which celebrated clubs’, organisations’ and individuals’ contributions to grassroots sport.

He said: “I am incredibly proud of what the Sports and Recreation Alliance is doing across most British sport in pushing diversity and inclusion.

“I think it is really, really important.”

Edward added: “It’s still not easy, and there are still elements of the sporting community who still are negative about a lot of what’s going on.

“We’ve got to continue to push and change those attitudes. We’ve got to get out there and prove it is a very good thing for everybody.”

The duke said: “The really important thing is that sense of belonging. We can do better, we must do better to make everybody feel part of sport.”

Edward said he was “delighted” to be accompanied by his wife Sophie at the awards on International Women’s Day.

He said the duchess did “brilliant work” with sport and referenced the Princess of Wales’s work as patron of the Rugby Football League.