Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Slim chance of rain for mourners waiting to see Queen’s coffin

People in Edinburgh will be able to view the coffin at St Giles’ cathedral from 5pm on Monday September 12.

Ted Hennessey
Sunday 11 September 2022 20:27
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Mourners face a “less than 10% chance” of waiting in the rain to see the Queen’s coffin.

People in Edinburgh will be able to view the coffin at St Giles’ cathedral from 5pm on Monday, where it will remain for around 24 hours until it is taken by RAF plane to London.

The Queen will lie in state for “four clear days” in Westminster Hall, arriving there in the afternoon of September 14, until 6.30am on the morning of her funeral, a senior palace official said.

The thousands expected to file past to see the late monarch’s coffin are likely to escape any rain amid warnings of long waits, forecasters say.

The Queen’s coffin will be in Edinburgh to view (Lesley Martin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

It came after officials in Scotland said weather conditions may be challenging with people warned to expect to stand for a number of hours.

Marco Petagna, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: “Tomorrow  will be quite a cloudy day in Edinburgh with some patchy, light rain, however there’s every sign this will improve by the afternoon.

“Later in the day it should become a lot brighter with a reasonable amount of sunshine, temperature-wise staying fair at around 17C, despite a fresher north-westerly breeze, growing cooler overnight.

“Tuesday in the Scottish capital should be fine, with a fair amount of sunshine.

“Meanwhile, London should be fairly cloudy that day, yet rather warm at 22C, but the evening will be of some concern as thundery showers move in from the south.

“From Wednesday and until the funeral there will be a dry and fresher feel, with a fair amount of cloud and cooler winds and a less than 10% chance of rain.”

Recommended

Further details of how the public can attend will be announced in the coming days.

Senior members of the royal family, including the King, will hold continuous vigils from 7.20pm on Monday known as the Vigil of Princes.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in