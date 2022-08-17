Man charged over death in Edinburgh

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged following the death of another man in Edinburgh.

Wayne Elliott, 53, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after he was found seriously injured in Princes Street at around 8.15pm on Saturday.

Medical staff confirmed to police on Tuesday that Mr Elliott, originally from the Portsmouth area, had died.

Police Scotland said a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team are continuing to investigate the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers or submit information or images to the MIPP Portal, which can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S26-PO1.