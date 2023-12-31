Thousands gather at Edinburgh street party ahead of ‘phenomenal’ fireworks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Revellers have gathered in anticipation of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay firework display as musicians hyped the crowd up for an evening of entertainment.

Thousands of people are at the sold out Princes Garden Street Party and Concert in the Gardens in what mark’s the festival’s 30th anniversary.

The event, organised by UniqueAssembly and City of Edinburgh Council, will be headlined by Pulp, who have not played in the city in 20 years.

Following their set, the fireworks will begin at midnight and will end at around 00.50am on Monday.

Alex MacDonald, 26, said he is most excited for Pulp and the fireworks.

He told the PA news agency: “I’m heavy looking forward to Pulp, like – it’s gonna be smashing.

“The fireworks will be phenomenal man. It’ll be brilliant. We’ll have a heavy bevy to that, ken what I’m saying?”

Dave Reed, also 26, said he is “here for the tunes and everything else that’s happening”.

He added: “I’m well excited for the fireworks, it’s gonna be everything.

“That’s what Edinburgh is all about, and that’s what Hogmanay is all about.”

Ahead of the main display, there were some small firework displays between different musical sets, much to the applause of the hyped-up crowd.

Commenting on the news of a sell-out, Al Thomson, co-director of UniqueAssembly, said: “We’re in for one hell of a party now. Fifty thousand people in the streets of Edinburgh enjoying good music, good company, and one of the best fireworks displays in the world – there’s no better way to start the new year.

“We started things off right with the Torchlight Procession on Friday, where we saw 20,000 people come together to shine a light on homelessness, raising money for our charity partner Social Bite; and this is just the perfect end to the year and the best way to celebrate 30 years of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.”