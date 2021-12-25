In Pictures: Swimmers take the plunge for bracing Christmas Day dip
Swimmers from across the country, including Edinburgh, took to the water.
Swimmers have turned their backs on a roaring fire at home to take part in Christmas Day dips across the UK.
Despite snow falling in parts of Scotland many were determined to take the plunge in Edinburgh
People dressed up for the occasion at the beach in Felixstowe Suffolk.
Not to be outdone by swimmers from elsewhere in the country, an intrepid few took to the water in the North East.
