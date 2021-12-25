In Pictures: Swimmers take the plunge for bracing Christmas Day dip

Swimmers have turned their backs on a roaring fire at home to take part in Christmas Day dips across the UK.

A dog wearing a Christmas jumper runs along the sand at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

A swimmer takes a Christmas Day dip at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

A wild swimmer takes a Christmas Day dip at Portobello Beach (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Despite snow falling in parts of Scotland many were determined to take the plunge in Edinburgh

Swimmers tried to forget the chill as they took a Christmas Day dip (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Swimmers dry off by a fire after taking a Christmas Day dip at a beach in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Santa ditched some of his costume for a Christmas Day dip (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The sea was quite bracing in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

People dressed up for the occasion at the beach in Felixstowe Suffolk.

Swimmers in fancy dress run into the sea at Felixstowe (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Swimmers Perry Springate and Chris Johnson dressed as clowns for their Christmas dip (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

At least the penguin would not have been put off by the cold weather (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Swimmers in fancy dress pose in the sea at Felixstowe (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Maybe it was best to start with a paddle (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Not to be outdone by swimmers from elsewhere in the country, an intrepid few took to the water in the North East.

A group of swimmers run into the water for a Christmas Day dip at Tynemouth Beach (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

The swimmers cheer after the bracing Christmas Day dip at Tynemouth Beach (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)