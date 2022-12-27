In pictures: Crowds and colour return to Scotland as Covid winds down

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There were highs and lows across Scotland in 2022 – a year that opened with the country still in the grip of Covid-19 but saw Scots bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth.

As the pandemic wound down, spectacular events like the Royal Military Tattoo in Edinburgh and Glasgow’s Trnsmt Festival brought joy and drew the crowds as they returned to the calendar.

But, later in the year, Scots respectfully lined the streets to pay tribute to the Queen after she passed away at her beloved Balmoral in Aberdeenshire.