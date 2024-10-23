Events held to mark 200th anniversary of ‘world’s first’ fire service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Princess Royal was among dignitaries at a special commemorative service on Wednesday to mark the 200th anniversary of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

The service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh saw SFRS staff, politicians and guests from around the UK gather to mark the bicentenary of the world’s first municipal fire service, which was founded in Edinburgh in 1824.

The service came after a ceremony earlier in the day to re-dedicate a statue of James Braidwood, known as “the father of modern fire services”, in tribute to his legacy.

Today we marked a milestone in the history of fire and rescue services – not only here in Scotland, but across the world SFRS chief officer Ross Haggart

James Braidwood was appointed the first master of fire engines at SFRS, and went on to help form the London Fire Engine Establishment, which would become London Fire Brigade.

SFRS chief officer Ross Haggart led the re-dedication of the statue, which is located behind the cathedral, before Edinburgh City Council hosted guests at a civic reception in the City Chambers.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Haggart said: “Today we marked a milestone in the history of fire and rescue services, not only here in Scotland, but across the world.

“The formation of the first municipal fire service here in Edinburgh, and the appointment of James Braidwood to lead it, laid the foundations for us and modern firefighting as we know it.

“Braidwood and those early pioneers established new firefighting techniques and technologies and devised the first methods for training and organising a fire brigade – the basics of which can still be seen today, 200 years later.

“We were honoured to welcome guests from across the UK, including Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, to St Giles’ Cathedral today as we celebrated and remembered all those who came before us.”

Mr Braidwood’s great-great-great granddaughter Diana Hamilton Jones, who spoke at the service, said her ancestor would have been “honoured” by the tributes paid to his legacy.

“It was uplifting to see St Giles filled with people wanting to show their respects at this service celebrating 200 years of municipal fire-fighting in Scotland,” she said.

“James Braidwood would have been honoured by the way his legacy has been acknowledged today.

James Braidwood was a pioneer, an exceptional human being and my great, great, great grandfather and I am immensely proud of him Diana Hamilton Jones

“The seed for this celebration was planted at the unveiling of the statue commissioned by Dr Frank Rushbrook in 2008; I am most grateful for the support I have received over the years, from fire services in London and Scotland and others who have done so much to make today memorable.

“I am particularly grateful to HRH The Princess Royal for her continued interest.

“James Braidwood was a pioneer, an exceptional human being and my great, great, great grandfather and I am immensely proud of him.”

MSP Siobhian Brown, secretary for Victims and Community Safety, also gave a reading at the service.

She said: “This is a proud day for Scotland and for firefighters past and present as we mark 200 years since the world’s first municipal fire service was founded in Edinburgh in 1824.

“As we celebrate this historic occasion, my thanks go to all those in the fire service who have dedicated their careers to keeping communities safe over the years.

“Today the SFRS is a national service with the values of safety, teamwork, respect, and Innovation at its heart, values that reflect a proud heritage.”

Events marking the bicentenary will continue for the rest of the year, including events being held at the Museum of Scottish Fire Heritage in Edinburgh.