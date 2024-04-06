Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Activists clash over gender ideology at Edinburgh demonstrations

Let Women Speak and Cabaret Against the Hate Speech clashed during a rally on gender in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Ryan McDougall
Saturday 06 April 2024 21:14
Activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, speaks during the Let Women Speak rally in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, speaks during the Let Women Speak rally in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Gender-critical activists and counter-protesters clashed in the Scottish capital in a dispute over gender ideology, women’s rights and transgenderism.

Let Women Speak (LWS), an organisation described by supporters as a gender-critical feminist campaign, led a rally outside The Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The rally, which began around 1pm, was led by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, sometimes known as Posie Parker.

They were met by opposition from various pro-transgender groups, including Cabaret Against the Hate Speech (CAHS), who led the counter-protest.

Both events remained peaceful, with no arrests made, according to Police Scotland.

During a speech at the rally, Ms Keen-Minshull described transitioning children as “profound abuse”.

She later called Scotland’s hate crime laws “preposterous”.

Counter-protesters held a number of placards, banners and flags, denouncing LWS’s standpoint and chanting pro-transgender messages.

A CAHS spokesperson said it “stands in solidarity with the trans community across the globe, who are facing unprecedented levels of violence, hatred and harassment”.

The spokesperson added: “Our community showed up. We laughed, we sang, we danced, we shared out stories and a message of joy and resistance to hate.

“None of us [are] free until all of us are free. LGB with the T, now and forever.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in