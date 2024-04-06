Activists clash over gender ideology at Edinburgh demonstrations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gender-critical activists and counter-protesters clashed in the Scottish capital in a dispute over gender ideology, women’s rights and transgenderism.

Let Women Speak (LWS), an organisation described by supporters as a gender-critical feminist campaign, led a rally outside The Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The rally, which began around 1pm, was led by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, sometimes known as Posie Parker.

They were met by opposition from various pro-transgender groups, including Cabaret Against the Hate Speech (CAHS), who led the counter-protest.

Both events remained peaceful, with no arrests made, according to Police Scotland.

During a speech at the rally, Ms Keen-Minshull described transitioning children as “profound abuse”.

She later called Scotland’s hate crime laws “preposterous”.

Counter-protesters held a number of placards, banners and flags, denouncing LWS’s standpoint and chanting pro-transgender messages.

A CAHS spokesperson said it “stands in solidarity with the trans community across the globe, who are facing unprecedented levels of violence, hatred and harassment”.

The spokesperson added: “Our community showed up. We laughed, we sang, we danced, we shared out stories and a message of joy and resistance to hate.

“None of us [are] free until all of us are free. LGB with the T, now and forever.”