Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Road blockaded amid Bonfire Night chaos in the Scottish capital

Part of Edinburgh was put into lockdown by police after Bonfire Night chaos in the Niddrie area of the Scottish capital.

Dan Barker
Sunday 06 November 2022 01:18
The remains of a fire which blocked Niddrie Mains Road, Edinburgh, to traffic (Dan Barker/PA)
The remains of a fire which blocked Niddrie Mains Road, Edinburgh, to traffic (Dan Barker/PA)

A road was blockaded with fire and motorbikes raced through part of the Scottish capital amid scenes of Bonfire Night chaos.

Specialist officers descended on the Niddrie area of Edinburgh on Saturday night after a serious disturbance, which echoed scenes seen in Dundee earlier this week, with police urging people to stay indoors.

Footage shared online showed a motorbike gang racing through the streets with fireworks being launched along the ground, seemingly aimed at people and vehicles.

Police closed Niddrie Mains Road to traffic, where earlier in the night a fire had been lit to block the road to passing vehicles. There was also the remains of a temporary bus stopped strewn in the street.

A police vehicle had also been struck with a Molotov cocktail, officers said, but nobody had been injured.

Recommended

Police Scotland said specialist officers had been deployed to the area of the city as part of the force’s Operation Moonbeam, and said there had been “reports of various incidents including anti-social use of fireworks, a break-in to a shop and road blockages”.

A Police Scotland spokesman said members of the public should avoid that part of the city amid the “youth-related disorder linked to Bonfire Night”.

The force spokesman added: “A police vehicle has also been struck with a bottle containing a flammable substance – however, no damage was sustained and no injuries were reported.

“A robust police presence will be in place to address the ongoing issues and keep the public safe.

“Residents within Niddrie are asked to remain indoors and not hinder the ongoing emergency service response.”

And a spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “Please avoid the Niddrie area of Edinburgh and locals please stay inside your properties.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in