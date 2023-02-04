Jump to content

Search for man who ‘fell into water’ in Edinburgh

The man is yet to be traced despite an ‘extensive search’, police have said.

Craig Paton
Saturday 04 February 2023 11:36
The man has not been traced (David Cheskin/PA)
Emergency services are searching for a man who reportedly fell into water in Edinburgh.

Police were called at 11.25pm on Friday to the Victoria Quay basin near one of the Scottish Government’s office buildings.

Police Scotland and teams from the ambulance and fire services and HM Coastguard launched an “extensive search” for the man.

The man has still to be traced despite an extensive search

Police Scotland

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.25 pm on Friday February 3, police were called to a report that a man had fallen into Victoria Quay basin, Victoria Quay, Leith, Edinburgh.

“The man has still to be traced despite an extensive search involving police, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and the Coastguard.

“The search will continue this morning and will also include officers from specialist search teams.”

