Second man charged in Edinburgh attempted murder inquiry
A 32-year-old man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries when he was attacked outside a Tesco in the capital.
A second man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder outside an Edinburgh supermarket.
A 32-year-old man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries when he was attacked with what Police Scotland described as a bladed article outside a Tesco in the capitol’s Gracemount Drive on November 11.
The man, who police said was attacked at about 8pm, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Officers have not given an update on his condition.
On Wednesday the force said a second man had now been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder.
A 38-year-old man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, Police Scotland said. A 21-year-old man has already been before the court and appeared on Tuesday.
Detective Inspector Bob Campbell said: “Violent crime will not be tolerated in Edinburgh and I would like to pass on our thanks to everybody who has helped with our investigation into this incident.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.