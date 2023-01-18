Olympic gold curlers to pick up honours at Edinburgh ceremony

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Members of the UK’s Olympic gold medal winning curling team are among many to receive honours at a ceremony in Edinburgh.

Victoria Drummond, Mili Smith, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and head coach to the British Curling Team David Murdoch will all be collecting their awards after being made MBEs at the Holyroodhouse Palace investiture on Wednesday.

The Olympic champions, skippered by Eve Muirhead OBE – who announced her retirement from curling last year, swept to gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The honours event will also see Chief Constable of Police Scotland Iain Livingstone formally knighted for services to policing and the public, as well as Professor of Primary Care Research and Development at the University of Edinburgh Aziz Sheikh for his services to Covid-19 research and policy.

Among the others to pick up awards include Glasgow City Council’s chief executive and chairperson of Cop26 programme board Annemarie O’Donnell, head of city services and Cop26 Denise Hamilton, and senior responsible officer Colin Edgar for their services to local government.

Dr Noha Elsakka, a consultant in medical microbiology and virology and service clinical director at NHS Grampian, Dr Mary McQuillan, senior lecturer at the University of Edinburgh, and Dr Stephen Cole, an intensive care doctor at NHS Tayside, will all pick up awards for their services during Covid-19.