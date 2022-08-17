Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Education Secretary backs efforts to make university system fairer

Ucas has also taken into account data on free school meals – an indicator of disadvantage – in offers for the first time this year.

Dominic McGrath
Wednesday 17 August 2022 22:08
The Education Secretary gave his backing to the use of data on a student’s background to determine university places (PA)
The Education Secretary gave his backing to the use of data on a student’s background to determine university places (PA)
(PA Wire)

The Education Secretary gave his backing to the use of data on a student’s background to determine university places.

Figures published this week showed offer rates are higher this year for pupils from areas with the lowest proportion of progression to higher education.

Offer rates in these areas for UK 18-year-olds are at 74.5%, compared with 73% in areas with the highest proportion of young people moving on to higher education, according to data from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas).

(MBI/Alamy/PA)

Ucas has also taken into account data on free school meals – an indicator of disadvantage – in offers for the first time this year.

Recommended

James Cleverly also appeared to dismiss suggestions in some quarters of “social engineering” in favour of students from disadvantaged areas.

In an interview with the Telegraph, he said: “If universities are recognising that for some students in some circumstances, getting the top grade or whatever grade they’re making offers against, are harder than students from other schools and other backgrounds then I’m not uncomfortable with that.”

If a student’s better performance is against a more difficult background, it is not wrong “that that is recognised”, Mr Cleverly was also quoted as saying.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils will receive A-level results on Thursday, with Mr Cleverly telling the paper admissions are the “responsibility of universities” and the Government “can’t and we don’t dictate to universities how they do admissions”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in