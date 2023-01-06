Royal Mint Experience visitors can now strike a £2 coin bearing King’s portrait

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Visitors to the Royal Mint Experience will be able to strike a £2 denomination coin bearing the King’s portrait for the first time.

The “tails” side of the £2 coin, which can be struck from Friday, features a design to celebrate physician Edward Jenner, who pioneered the concept of vaccines.

More than 227,800 coins have already been struck by visitors to the Royal Mint Experience in Llantrisant, South Wales, since it opened in 2016.

Previously, visitors have been able to strike their own memorial coin for Queen Elizabeth II and as well as a Harry Potter 50p.

The Mint said it is the first time visitors can strike a £2 denomination coin featuring Charles’s effigy.

Dan Johnson, visitor attraction manager, said: “The change of monarch is such a significant occasion in UK history, and we are delighted to be able to welcome visitors to the Royal Mint Experience and offer them the opportunity to be a part of this momentous historical occasion.”

Visitors will be charged an additional £7.50 to strike their own coin as part of their tour.

The £2 coin celebrating Edward Jenner will also be available to buy from the Royal Mint’s website from January 26.