6 new podcasts to listen to this week

Would you ever go to the cinema in a different country? Ever wanted to know more about the rise of Andy Murray? Or why self-love and self-worth are so important? Then have a listen to this week’s podcast recommendations.

1. Everything To Play For: Andy Murray

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Sport

(Wondery/PA)

In the first episode of this three-part series of Everything To Play For, titled Andy Murray: Hunting the Holy Grail, presenter Colin Murray and comedian, actor and broadcaster Elis James talk about everything from how the British tennis player got into the sport as a youngster, his mum Judy Murray’s huge part in this, to his Wimbledon debut and race up the rankings.

But in this episode, the pair speak about life-changing coaches, the London 2012 Olympics and Andy’s first grand slam success.

Their analysis is funny, thoughtful and graceful, which helps to establish the raw talent and tenacity of one of the greatest tennis players in the world. But it was great to also hear them get into the period where Andy struggled to win any big tournaments.

Everything To Play For gets into some of the greatest sports stories of all time. If you like learning more about rivalries, big comebacks and underdogs, then you might find it to be an interesting listen.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)

2. Buried: The Last Witness

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: True crime

(BBC Sounds/PA)

Would you like to hear the results of a one-year investigation involving exclusive testing of British soil, supermarket food and even human blood? If so, you’d enjoy bingeing on BBC Radio 4’s Buried: The Last Witness.

It’s a concise 10-part investigative podcast series – episodes are no longer than 20 minutes – about the world of ‘forever chemicals’, which are compounds used in the industry and have persisted in the environment for decades, some of which are dangerously toxic.

Hosted by married couple and investigative journalists Dan Ashby and Lucy Taylor – joined by actor Michael Sheen – Buried takes listeners on an intimate journey in the hope of getting to the bottom of some of the most disturbing environmental stories in history.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)

3. Coatbridge: The Disappearance Of Moira Anderson

Streaming platform: Audible

Genre: True crime

(Audible/PA)

When 11-year-old Moira Anderson mysteriously disappeared from a proud working-class town called Coatbridge during a snowstorm in 1957, the events of that day shook the town, particularly neighbour Sandra Brown.

Though Moira is someone she has never met personally, she has still been a constant presence in her life for the last 60-odd years.

In this new Audible Original Coatbridge: The Disappearance of Moira Anderson, Sandra, who got unusually close to what happened in Scotland that day, recounts the story with journalist Rachael Revesz.

The podcast almost felt like I was re-listening to an audio diary, filled with new findings and developments from 2006 to now, with the additional help from police detectives, other journalists who worked on the original case, alongside archive audio, and tapes from hypnotherapy sessions Sandra underwent in her search for answers.

The podcast raises some fascinating twists and turns but does reference some difficult topics, including child sexual abuse and violence, which could be disturbing for some listeners.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)

4. Ami Charlize’s Private Story

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Beauty and relationships

(Private Story/PA)

Do you remember what your breakthrough moment was? It’s a question British media personality Ami Charlize asked her guest singer-songwriter Mimi Webb in the latest episode of Ami Charlize’s Private Story, where she has also brought on industry titans, including Saffron Barker, George Baggs, and GK Barry.

The podcast is a way for Ami to keep listeners updated about all the exciting things happening in her world and some of the “hottest tea” in a judgment-free zone.

The pair reunite after some time and kick things off talking all about the genesis of her music career, how it’s evolved and everything it took to get to where she is now.

They also spoke about embracing independence, how they navigate relationships in this digital age and why self-love and self-worth are so important – wouldn’t you agree?

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)

Spotlight on…

5. 3 Shots Of Tequila

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Comedy

(3 Shots of Tequila/PA)

It was asking the question “What’s next for us?” that inspired Marvin Abbey, Keith Dube – who made an exit from the podcast earlier this year – and Tazer Black to create 3 Shots of Tequila in April 2016.

They have since continued to pivot, grow their platform, host several live shows – including Indigo at the O2 last summer – and establish themselves in the podcasting space.

The podcast itself is lighthearted, unapologetic, fun and gives listeners genuine insight into London living, Black British culture and everything that comes with it, and has proven that consistency is a real key to success.

In this episode – part two of a previous one – hosts Tazer Black and Marvin Abbey talk about everything from the evolution of wigs, Bad Boys 4, going to cinemas in different countries and the importance of travelling to widen our perspectives and such more.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)

6. Everybody Has A Secret

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Philosophy

(Everybody Has a Secret/PA)

Have you ever wondered if someone is having an affair? Or that their money is a little suspicious? Or if the rumours about their family are true? Well Shameless Media-produced Everybody Has A Secret, hosted by Annabelle Lee and Louis Hanson, is a show that is dedicated to unpacking the wild, never-been-told, real-life secrets of their listeners.

The podcast starts with a PSA letting listeners know that their DMs are open, in case anyone has any perfect matches for the co-hosts. They then got into the big and lengthy secret for the episode, which was all about infidelity and some less-than-supportive loved ones.

So nine months into the listener’s relationship, she found out that her boyfriend had been DMing a girl on Instagram. But it wasn’t a one-time thing. She also found out he was speaking to other girls at night throughout their relationship.

Annabelle and Louis go on to raise some important questions as they try and unpack this unfortunate scenario: Are there ever really any redeeming qualities for cheaters? Once a cheater, always a cheater?

Everybody Has A Secret is an engaging listen that will leave you gobsmacked about some of the secrets held by everyday people.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)