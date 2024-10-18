Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: 2024 tour the latest in series of royal visits to Australia

Crocodiles and possums have featured in previous trips by royal family members.

Pa
Friday 18 October 2024 07:33
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave the Sydney Opera House following a reception hosted by the governor and premier of New South Wales during the 10th day of their official tour to New Zealand and Australia in 2014 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave the Sydney Opera House following a reception hosted by the governor and premier of New South Wales during the 10th day of their official tour to New Zealand and Australia in 2014 (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

The King and Queen are set to arrive in Australia for the start of a historic tour to the South Pacific.

The royal couple will be in Canberra and Sydney for six days in Charles’s first visit to a realm – countries where he is head of state – since assuming the throne.

They will follow in the footsteps of many past royal visitors to Australia.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in