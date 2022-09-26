Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Coins and banknotes featuring the King and Queen Elizabeth II will co-circulate

New banknotes featuring Charles are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024.

Vicky Shaw
Tuesday 27 September 2022 00:01
Images of updated banknotes featuring a portrait of the King will be revealed by the Bank of England by the end of this year (Leon Neal/PA)
Images of updated banknotes featuring a portrait of the King will be revealed by the Bank of England by the end of this year (Leon Neal/PA)
(PA Wire)

Images of updated banknotes featuring a portrait of the King will be revealed by the Bank of England by the end of this year.

Coins and banknotes featuring King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II will co-circulate, under the plans.

Currency featuring the Queen will be replaced over time as coins and notes become damaged or worn.

The Royal Mint said that coins bearing the effigy of the King will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices, and will circulate alongside coins featuring the Queen “for many years to come”.

New banknotes featuring Charles are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024 and his portrait will appear on existing designs of all four denominations of banknote (£5, £10, £20 and £50).

Recommended

This will be a continuation of the current polymer series and no additional changes to the banknote designs will be made, the Bank of England said.

Samples of £5 banknotes featuring the Queen (Chris Ratcliffe/PA)
(PA Archive)

In line with guidance from the Royal Household to minimise the environmental and financial impact of the change of monarch, existing stocks of notes featuring the Queen will continue to be issued into circulation, the Bank of England said.

New notes will only be printed to replace worn banknotes and to meet any overall increase in demand for banknotes.

Current banknotes featuring the portrait of the Queen will continue to be legal tender and will only be removed from circulation once they become worn or damaged, meaning they will co-circulate with those featuring Charles.

The Royal Mint said it will unveil further details about coins featuring the King over the coming weeks.

All UK coins bearing the effigy of the Queen will remain legal tender and in active circulation, the Mint said.

There are around 27 billion coins currently circulating in the UK bearing the effigy of the Queen. These will be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn, and to meet demand for additional coins.

Historically it has been commonplace for coins featuring the effigies of different monarchs to co-circulate. This ensures a smooth transition, with minimal environmental impact and cost.

Anne Jessopp, chief executive officer, the Royal Mint, said: “We are honoured to have struck each UK coin of her late majesty’s reign, documenting her journey from young Queen to respected head of state.

Recommended

“As official coin maker to the UK, we have told the story of each monarch since Alfred the Great and are now preparing for the biggest change in British coinage for several decades.

“The first coins bearing the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices. This means the coinage of King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II will co-circulate in the UK for many years to come.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in